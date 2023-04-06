Formerly incarcerated Milwaukeean shares story of redemption, advocates for others

At this point, I'm ready to help somebody else because now I know how they feel. I know what they're going through and I can relate.



-Garland Hampton

Precious Lives was a series about gun violence and youth in the Milwaukee area created by 371 Productions that aired on WUWM.

In 2016, a Precious Lives story featured Garland Hampton, a man serving a life sentence for a crime he committed as a teenager. Hampton was released on April 14, 2020 and now lives and works in Milwaukee. He shares his story of redemption, advocacy and economic empowerment to inspire others to change their lives.

During his incarceration, Hampton reached a defining point. "I was faced with a decision to make — either you grow old or you make the necessary changes that you need to make to be a better person," he says.

Despite his lifelong sentence, Hampton choose to focus on preparing himself to be released. Once his dream was manifested, he returned to a different world than he remembered. "What was scary for me was I left this world as a kid. That's a completely different outlook on what life is. So for me it was like everything was brand new. The people that loved and care for me when I was a kid — they had all passed away while I was incarcerated," explains Hampton.

Seeking to make the most of his new opportunity, Hampton prioritized procuring employment upon his release. Due to his history, finding an opportunity was difficult. In fact, even opening a checking or savings account was a tumultuous affair. But there was a program through the Department of Corrections and U.S. Bank that allowed Hampton to earn money from a prison job, and once he was released he was expelled from the program — making it difficult to access his funds — the account was named to the Department of Corrections. After lobbying with the bank, his name was eventually confirmed as the owner of the account.

Hampton also eventually landed a construction position through the assistance of Big Step WRTP, which led to further professional opportunities.

After landing steady employment, Hampton then turned his attention to owning his own home. Finding a loan was similarly difficult as few banks offered him home loans. Though initially discouraged at his lack of progress, Hampton reluctantly agreed to attend an open house along with his fiancé.

While attending the event, he met someone who informed him of a program through Chase Bank that is specifically for the formerly incarcerated. That program, combined with a first-time home buyer's program through the city of Milwaukee, allowed Hampton to realize his goal of home ownership.

Now, having accomplished many of his goals, Hampton is striving to be a resource for others to help make a difference. He regularly works with 414 Life and reminds people that one instant decision can negatively impact their lives at any moment and to make the best decision possible. Hampton understands the role and is well-suited for it.

"At this point, I'm ready to help somebody else because now I know how they feel. I know what they're going through and I can relate...It it's, it's about giving back. This is my way of giving back."