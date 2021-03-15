-
Stimulus Relief, Incarceration, Legalizing Marijuana: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Answers Your QuestionsThere's a lot going on in Wisconsin politics — from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to funding for the businesses and workers who have been hurt by the pandemic. To unpack some of these issues, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes answers your questions.
According to a report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the number of inmates in Wisconsin's prisons dropped dramatically last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, declining to levels not seen in more than 20 years.
Vanessa Swales says the system itself was not designed to handle the current number of inmates, and especially not during a pandemic. There are nearly 19,500 inmates currently imprisoned in Wisconsin, but the system is only meant to hold just over 17,000 people.
