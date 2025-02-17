© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A supporter of the Evers' plan to close a large Wisconsin prison explains his views

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published February 17, 2025 at 12:24 PM CST
One of the entrances to the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez, Wisconsin.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
One of the entrances to the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez, Wisconsin.

Hundreds of men from southeastern Wisconsin who are inmates at the Green Bay Correctional Institution could be affected by a plan from Gov. Tony Evers and State Corrections Secretary Jared Hoy to close that prison.

Evers says his state budget proposal being formally released Tuesday evening would also affect other prisons in the state, including the Waupun Correctional Institution.

The Green Bay Correctional Institution, or GBCI, is in the Village of Allouez.

Village President Jim Rafter says he welcomes the Evers plan. Rafter told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach that he’s been campaigning for nearly a decade to close the now 127-year-old prison.
