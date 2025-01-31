© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Connecting Families Campaign aims to make calls from prison free

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Sam Woods,
Graham Thomas
Published January 31, 2025 at 11:47 AM CST
The Waupun Correctional Institution is seen Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Waupan, Wis. Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp was jailed Wednesday hours before a scheduled news conference where officials planned to discuss the findings of investigations into multiple deaths at the facility.
Morry Gash
/
AP
People incarcerated at Wisconsin prisons, like Waupan Correctional Institution pictured above, pay for phone and video calls to loved ones, sometimes to the tune of thousands of dollars.

A new campaign has been launched to make phone and video calls free for people incarcerated in Wisconsin.

Despite the FCC capping rates in recent years, prison communications remain a billion-dollar industry, primarily owned by private equity firms. Inmates and their families foot the bill, sometimes to the tune of thousands of dollars during their time in prison.

WISDOM's Connecting Families Campaign seeks to change this. WISDOM is a faith-based advocacy group focused on issues related to immigrant and incarcerated people’s rights.

Ebony Knight, an organizer with WISDOM, emphasizes that maintaining connections with loved ones is essential if the goal of incarceration is rehabilitation. Families understand this, but staying connected often comes with trade-offs.

"Families ... especially those from marginalized communities, must choose between maintaining vital communication with incarcerated loved ones and covering basic needs like food, rent and utilities," Knight says.

If the campaign succeeds, Wisconsin will join five other states that have passed laws making prison phone and video calls free. Knight says laws in these states have yielded positive results for incarcerated people and their families.

"Families can stay consistently connected without financial strain, strengthening their bonds and reducing feelings of isolation," Knight says. "Research shows that these connections improve mental health, provide emotional support and significantly reduce recidivism rates."

For campaign coordinator Latisha White, who was incarcerated at 17, the effort is deeply personal. She notes that the money she spent on calls while inside could have covered essential expenses upon her release, including housing, transportation and clothing for job interviews.

"When you get out, it's really like you're stuck at a stand-still," White says. "So I would've used that money to rebuild and make sure that I'm stable."
