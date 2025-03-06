Temporary housing for people leaving incarceration opens in downtown Milwaukee

When people in Milwaukee County return to the community after incarceration, 42% of them need housing assistance, according to a Data Dream report. That’s why Project RETURN, an organization that helps formerly incarcerated people is now providing housing.

In downtown Milwaukee near the courthouse, 12 apartments will house people for up to six months where they can receive on-site resources and support. Project RETURN executive director Wendel Hruska says housing has always been an issue for people exiting incarceration.

“We are seeing so many individuals coming through Project RETURN who did not know where they were going to be staying at, did not have viable abilities to be able to attain housing, cannot afford the one month rent, the security deposit, all that stuff,” Hruska says.

Several years ago, when a major funder asked Hruska what he would do with unlimited funding, he immediately said, “housing.”

“Apparently, I was a little bit too convincing when I was talking about it because they said that's great, we want to work with you, want to partner with you on that,” Hruska says. “That kind of set us on the path that we're on here today to be able to offer the housing for individuals returning from incarceration.”

From there, Hruska says things just fell into place creating housing, establishing a partnership with the county jail and expanding staff. housing director Sarah Williams joined Project RETURN this year. Williams’ own incarceration and reentry experience serves as a model for the organization’s mission.

“I remember feeling as if I was never going to get back up again and I had privilege that other people didn't have,” Williams says. “What's really important for me in this program is ensuring that the guys know that they're here, they're not a number, that they feel heard and seen from the moment that they walk into their apartment.”

Project RETURN's staff includes 24-hour support for residents with questions, concerns and crisis emergencies. Residents can see the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility from their window.

“When I think about that I think about the guys and the trauma,” Williams says. “Sometimes what I think about is, is that going to be too much for them in this building? What I’d like to say to that is, 'We’re here. We’re not going anywhere and just because you’re next door to these facilities we can work alongside it.'”