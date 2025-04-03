Major prison plan discussed as Wisconsin Legislature begins state budget hearings

The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee will hold a public hearing Friday at State Fair Park on Gov. Tony Evers proposed two-year state budget. Hundreds of people are expected to testify.

Joint Finance Committee hearings got underway Wednesday in northeast Wisconsin.

At that session, a faith-based social justice group asked the panel to back an Evers plan to close a state prison near Green Bay within four years. Hundreds of men from southeastern Wisconsin are among the roughly 1,000 housed at what’s known as the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Several inmates have died there in recent years, and two studies have show the 127-year old building is decaying. Steve Warner of the group Joshua called the prison, dark, dank and depressing.

“But, you ask, ‘Why is that important? These men surely deserved to be punished.' Well, of course, there needs to be consequences for crimes. But destroying the humanity and spirit for those who are incarcerated there is counterproductive," Warner told the committee.

Warner said the great majority of state prison inmates are eventually released. Evers plan spells out spending more money on job training and substance abuse treatment to help 2,500 more prisoners qualify for an earned, early release program.

WisEye screenshot Former prison inmate Tim Denk (center) testifies at Wednesday's Joint Finance Committee hearing.

Former inmate Tom Denk urged lawmakers to agree. “Expanding earned release would give people an incentive to better themselves, and also address workforce shortages. Can I count on all of you to make an investment in true public safety?” Denk asked.

Evers also wants major renovations in the even-older state prison at Waupun, and to convert two youth facilities in north central Wisconsin to one for adult males.

Chuck Quirmbach Waupun Correctional Institution, Waupun, WI.

Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) told reporters before the hearing that talks continue with the state corrections department.

“Like with any plan, there are some good things in it — one part of that is closing Green Bay Correctional. There are some things to be worked out. So, we’re working through our normal process on the capital budget," Born said.

Other Republicans have publicly complained about letting more inmates out of the state prison system, which now houses about 21,500 men and 1,500 women.

The state budget hearings continue Friday in West Allis, beginning at 10 a.m.

