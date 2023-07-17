Monday 7/17/23: Milwaukee road safety, Capitol Notes, Historical Society's new center, Book of the Month
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how redesigning streets could improve road safety in Milwaukee. Capitol Notes looks at the impact of Milwaukee's sales tax increase. We learn about plans for the Wisconsin Historical Society’s new history center and how it will serve Wisconsinites. Plus, we tell you about the Rare Books Room at the Central Library and the materials housed there in our Book of the Month series.
Guests:
- Robert Schneider, professor of urban planning at UW-Milwaukee
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Christian Overland, Wisconsin Historical Society director and CEO
- Sarah Finn, Archival Projects Librarian in the Special Collections department at the Milwaukee Public Library