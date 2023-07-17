Capitol Notes: Milwaukee's sales tax hike, Wisconsin's tax breaks, what does it all mean?

Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2023-2025 Wisconsin budget. He's disagreed with the GOP-led Legislature on how the state should handle tax breaks — and the dishing out of the state's $7 billion dollar surplus. As part of the shared revenue deal, Milwaukee's City Council was able to raise the city's sales tax by 2% to start bringing in enough income avoid drastic cuts to city services. That will go into effect January 1, 2024.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, digs into these two developments, including how they will affect people living in Milwaukee and what to keep an eye out for in terms of maneuvering between Evers and the GOP-led legislature and Milwaukee city leaders and the legislature.