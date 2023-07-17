© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Milwaukee's sales tax hike, Wisconsin's tax breaks, what does it all mean?

By Maayan Silver
Published July 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Milwaukeeans at or below the poverty line or on fixed incomes will have to pay higher sales taxes in the city, but many who receive less than $36,000 a year as married joint income tax filers will also see a reduction in their state taxes.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Milwaukeeans at or below the poverty line or on fixed incomes will have to pay higher sales taxes in the city, but many who receive less than $36,000 a year as married joint income tax filers will also see a reduction in their state taxes.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2023-2025 Wisconsin budget. He's disagreed with the GOP-led Legislature on how the state should handle tax breaks — and the dishing out of the state's $7 billion dollar surplus. As part of the shared revenue deal, Milwaukee's City Council was able to raise the city's sales tax by 2% to start bringing in enough income avoid drastic cuts to city services. That will go into effect January 1, 2024.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, digs into these two developments, including how they will affect people living in Milwaukee and what to keep an eye out for in terms of maneuvering between Evers and the GOP-led legislature and Milwaukee city leaders and the legislature.

Tags
Capitol Notes Capitol NotesWUWMWUWM NewsFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
See stories by Maayan Silver