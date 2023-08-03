Thursday 08/03/23: Dual enrollment, MPL social media, summer stargazing, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from one Wisconsin university that offers college classes in hundreds of high schools. We’ll continue our conversation with the team behind the Milwaukee Public Library’s viral videos on TikTok and Instagram. Then ahead of Bronzeville week, we learn about the future and the history of this Milwaukee neighborhood. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton join us to talk about summer stargazing, plus Bubbler Talk explores how to research historic properties and neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

