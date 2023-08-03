© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 08/03/23: Dual enrollment, MPL social media, summer stargazing, Bubbler Talk

Published August 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from one Wisconsin university that offers college classes in hundreds of high schools. We’ll continue our conversation with the team behind the Milwaukee Public Library’s viral videos on TikTok and Instagram. Then ahead of Bronzeville week, we learn about the future and the history of this Milwaukee neighborhood. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton join us to talk about summer stargazing, plus Bubbler Talk explores how to research historic properties and neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Andrew Leavitt, UW-Oshkosh chancellor
  • Robert Baker, UW-Milwaukee instructor, African and African Diaspora Studies
  • Evan Szymkowski, accountant at Milwaukee Public Libraries; Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs, volunteer coordinator
  • Jean Creighton, Manfred Olson Planetarium director; Jack Koshkin, UW-Milwaukee student
  • Bubbler Talk (series)
