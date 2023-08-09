Wednesday 8/9/23: State Supreme Court, MATC FAST Fund, Captain of the Neeskay, downtown development
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the swift changes that took place on the state supreme court after liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in last week. Then, we look at the barriers facing students who receive scholarships to MATC and how the FAST Fund is helping. We meet the captain of UW-Milwaukee’s research vessel. Plus, tell you about a new plan that will guide downtown development for the next two decades.
Guests:
- Barry Burden, politics professor at UW-Madison
- Liz Franczyk, director of FAST Fund; Reggie Leslie, MATC student
- Max Morgan, captain of the Neeskay
- Larry Sandler, local journalist