Wednesday 8/16/23: driver's license access, Ballroom culture, Deep Lake Future exhibition
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why undocumented farmworkers aren't able to get driver’s licenses and the impact it has on their lives. Then, in the final installment of our Wi Gayz series, we learn about Ballroom culture and what it means for LGBTQ+ people of color. Plus, we tell you about a new immersive exhibition that depicts invasive species of the Great Lakes.
Guests:
- Melissa Sanchez, reporter for ProPublica
- Ricardo Wynn & Kentrell Gucci, promoters and coordinators of Milwaukee's first Awards Ball
- Michael Roberson, adjunct professor at The New School
- Daniel Murray, founder and creative director of Fuzz Pop Workshop; April Elizabeth, artist