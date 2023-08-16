© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/16/23: driver's license access, Ballroom culture, Deep Lake Future exhibition

Published August 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why undocumented farmworkers aren't able to get driver’s licenses and the impact it has on their lives. Then, in the final installment of our Wi Gayz series, we learn about Ballroom culture and what it means for LGBTQ+ people of color. Plus, we tell you about a new immersive exhibition that depicts invasive species of the Great Lakes.

Guests:

  • Melissa Sanchez, reporter for ProPublica
  • Ricardo Wynn & Kentrell Gucci, promoters and coordinators of Milwaukee's first Awards Ball
  • Michael Roberson, adjunct professor at The New School
  • Daniel Murray, founder and creative director of Fuzz Pop Workshop; April Elizabeth, artist

Lake Effect