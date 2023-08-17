© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 8/17/23: criminal justice system report, reentry services, 'Places of Their Own'

Published August 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at rising crime rates and declining arrests in Milwaukee County. We learn about efforts to simplify the reentry process from prison. Plus, explore a project that’s documenting the experiences of some of the first Chinese Americans to come to Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Ari Brown, senior researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum; Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Adam Procell, reentry strategist
  • Dr. Hongyan Yang, professor at Boston College; Emily Hiltunene, research student

