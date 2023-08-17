Thursday 8/17/23: criminal justice system report, reentry services, 'Places of Their Own'
Today on Lake Effect, we look at rising crime rates and declining arrests in Milwaukee County. We learn about efforts to simplify the reentry process from prison. Plus, explore a project that’s documenting the experiences of some of the first Chinese Americans to come to Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Ari Brown, senior researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum; Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Adam Procell, reentry strategist
- Dr. Hongyan Yang, professor at Boston College; Emily Hiltunene, research student