© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUWM: Race & Ethnicity Reporting
WUWM's Teran Powell reports on race and ethnicity in southeastern Wisconsin.

'Places of Their Own': Uncovers Chinese American experiences in Milwaukee through oral history

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published August 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT
Places of Their Own: Learning Chinese American Legacy Through Oral History explores the survival and successes of Chinese Americans in twentieth century Milwaukee.
OCA-Wisconsin
Places of Their Own: Learning Chinese American Legacy Through Oral History explores the survival and successes of Chinese Americans in twentieth century Milwaukee.

A research project called "Places of Their Own: Learning Chinese American Legacy Through Oral History" explores the survival and successes of Chinese Americans in 20th century Milwaukee.

Boston College professor, Dr. Hongyan Yang, is the lead researcher on the project Places of Their Own: Learning Chinese American Legacy Through Oral History.

Lead researcher, Dr. Hongyan Yang of Boston College, and a team of research students, conducted a series of interviews with Chinese American entrepreneurs and their descendants.

The interviews explored how they developed “places of their own” through their family restaurants, laundries and grocery stores.

The interview and transcribing process took nearly a year to complete. It’s being presented at the Milwaukee Jewish Federation Sunday August 20. The event is sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council - Milwaukee, Milwaukee Turners at Turner Hall, AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin, and ElevAsian.

And the Wisconsin chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans, OCA, will host.

Extended Conversation

Lorna Young, an OCA board member, says the group is hosting this space because the goal is to uplift the stories about early Chinese Americans making a living in Milwaukee through their businesses.

She says it illustrates how Chinese Americans — as one of the many AAPI immigrant groups who have settled in Wisconsin — have developed places of their own for making a living in order to survive and thrive.

_

Tags
WUWMWUWM NewsWUWM raceAAPI
Teran Powell
Teran Powell joined WUWM in the fall of 2017 as the station’s very first Eric Von Broadcast Fellow. She became WUWM's race and ethnicity reporter in 2018.
See stories by Teran Powell
Related Content