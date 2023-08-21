© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 8/21/23: teacher turnover, Ada Deer, 'In Defense of Sovereignty', 'How to Catch a Polar Bear', Sounds Like Milwaukee

Published August 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore why teacher turnover has been on the rise in Wisconsin. Then, we remember the life of Ada Deer — a Native American leader who passed away last week. We learn about the ongoing legal battles between the Oneida Nation and a small Wisconsin community Plus, tell you about a Milwaukee zoo escape that inspired a novel for young readers.

Guests:

  • Sara Shaw, senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Monica Macaulay, Ada Deer Distinguished Professor of Language Sciences at UW-Madison
  • Rebecca Webster, author of "In Defense of Sovereignty"
  • Stacy DeKeyser, author of “How to Catch a Polar Bear”
