Monday 8/21/23: teacher turnover, Ada Deer, 'In Defense of Sovereignty', 'How to Catch a Polar Bear', Sounds Like Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why teacher turnover has been on the rise in Wisconsin. Then, we remember the life of Ada Deer — a Native American leader who passed away last week. We learn about the ongoing legal battles between the Oneida Nation and a small Wisconsin community Plus, tell you about a Milwaukee zoo escape that inspired a novel for young readers.
Guests:
- Sara Shaw, senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Monica Macaulay, Ada Deer Distinguished Professor of Language Sciences at UW-Madison
- Rebecca Webster, author of "In Defense of Sovereignty"
- Stacy DeKeyser, author of “How to Catch a Polar Bear”