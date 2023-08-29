Tuesday 08/29/23: Land access challenges for farmers of color, Monthly with Mosley, Book of the Month, Milwaukee's restaurant scene
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from a Black farmer in Mequon about the land access challenges facing young farmers of color. Our Monthly with Mosley conversation explores the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers, who were our Nation’s first park rangers. Then we’ll dig into archives from the Milwaukee Road to learn how the company encouraged tourism to National Parks out West. Plus, learn about new restaurants in Milwaukee - and some old favorites that have recently closed.
Guests:
- Martice Scales & Amy Kroll, Full Circle Healing Farm
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Greg Comly, Milwaukee Public Library special collections librarian
- Lori Fredrich, On Milwaukee dining editor