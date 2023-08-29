Some of Milwaukee's biggest restaurant debuts and closings

As the summer is nearing its end, many of us are trying to soak in the good weather while we can. And what better way than by checking out a new, local restaurant?

As the dining editor for On Milwaukee, Lori Fredrich always has her eye on what’s happening in Milwaukee’s food scene. She recaps some exciting new restaurants that have opened over the past few months - and some beloved eateries that have closed.

Openings

Sushi Yuki 2349 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

After multiple obstacles spanning several years, Sushi Yuki has finally opened in a neighborhood who had no sushi spots at the time the first project began. In a time when sushi is becoming increasingly popular, this addition is well received. "I think this will be a really nice addition ... the neighborhood is thrilled," says Fredrich.

Joy Ice Cream Social 8334 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53226

This ice cream shop is located in what was once a gas station that then laid dormant for a while. Thanks to its outdoor patio, "It's quickly becoming a real family space," says Fredrich.

Tsaocaa Bubble Tea 2224 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

"[The owner] created a brand that focuses on quality ... They use fresh fruit, they use fresh milk. The location on Farwell here in Milwaukee has over 70 options for tea and bubble tea,” says Fredrich. They also serve fried chicken, wings, and dessert waffles such as Hong Kong-style egg waffles, macha, or cocoa waffles.

Puffer Fish 411 E Mason St 6th Floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202

This establishment came about in a series of outdoor patio pop ups that became very successful. Puffer Fish partnered with Hotel Metro last summer to utilize the patio space on the seventh floor. Fredrich says, "There's a little bar up there and kind of a private event space ... Really a fun experience, well executed."

Closings

Meat on the Street

Fredrich says it was a sister and brother team who brought Filipino food to Milwaukee by first starting with a food truck and then expanding to a fleet of food trucks. "But even after nine years, I don't have a lot of background actually about this closing," says Fredrich.

Red Light Ramen

Red Light Ramen was around about a decade before they closed due to increases costs."Red light was not the first ramen shop in the city, but among the first and when they opened, it was a big deal because... it started as this late night pop up concept where after Justin Carlisle's Ardent would close, it would transform into a little ramen shop," says Fredrich.

The Noble

A husband and wife team, ran this tiny restaurant that only had 12 seats inside, but maybe doubled to 24 in the summer when they opened the patio, for 12 years. Fredrich says, "They closed pretty quietly... They gave notice to some of their regulars kind of in person and then just closed."