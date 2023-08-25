Milwaukee vendors make their pitch to Republicans, hope for business at the RNC

The GOP presidential candidates have left Milwaukee, in search of donations and endorsements elsewhere, following Wednesday night's debate.

But hundreds of small businesses are hoping that when the politicians and delegates come back for next July's Republican National Convention that the local vendors will be able to make money off of Grand Old Party-goers.

Political conventions are often where corporate bigwigs come to do business with elected officials and wannabe electeds. There are millions to be made with the right contacts.

But the Republican National Committee contends not everything is wired for the well-connected. The RNC also held a vendor fair while in town this week, so smaller business owners from Milwaukee and elsewhere could meet some of the planners who will be scheduling at least five days next summer of convention delegate meals, parties and other get-togethers.

Many of the businesses at the vendor fair serve food.

Let's start with a potential main course.

Citlali Mendieta is owner of Antigua Restaurant and Catering and Lola's Empanada's food trucks.

Citlali Mendieta owns Antigua Catering and Events and Lola's Empanadas food trucks. Mendieta said there are lot of ways her West Allis team could feed convention-goers.

"We can do everything from a simple drop-off breakfast, to a lunch, lunch boxes or an empanada food truck. Or, we can do a very nice, elegant dinner. Our restaurant is also available. We have capacity up to 60 people, where they can come and host meetings," Mendieta told WUWM.

Sue and Bob Felder of Lakeside Cookie Co.

Republicans seeking just a light snack may be interested in something from Lakeside Cookie Co. Bob Felder said the Cedarburg firm hopes to sell to delegations throughout the next 11 months.

"We make a decorated cookie. We can put their logo on a cookie — for the state of New Jersey or the state of Connecticut. So, it's just a great opportunity to meet and greet people from around the country," Felder said.

Olivia Lee and Kaye Williams of K.O's Delicious Desserts in Milwaukee.

And for delegates who want a more complete dessert line-up, Olivia Lee of K.O.'s Delicious Desserts said her Milwaukee company offers that variety.

"Cheesecakes. Over 27 different flavors of cheesecake. Cakes, wedding cakes. Any type of dessert you like — brownies, cupcakes, cookies. We're the go-to. K.O's Delicious Desserts," Lee told us.

Republican convention leaders said they want diversity in vendors. Lee, who is Black, said she's confident the GOP will live up to that promise.

"I think we all should come together. We shouldn't be divided in this world. Everybody can contribute something to this world. And if all different talents we pool together, we're under one nation, one God, indivisible, we can be terrific in this world," Lee emphasized.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks during a news event promoting the RNC vendor fair.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he's made it clear to the Republicans that he wants more than just downtown vendors to benefit from the convention.

"And just the other day, I got a document sent to me about businesses literally from every single aldermanic district in Milwaukee — all 15 — that have submitted, and want to be vendors and want to be a part of this," Johnson told WUWM.

At a news conference this week, a local group, the Coalition to March Against the RNC, contended that a lot of its working class members won't see economic benefits from the July 2024 convention.

Anne Hathaway will lead the Republican National Convention's Committee on Arrangements.

But Anne Hathaway, who chairs the convention's Committee on Arrangements, took issue with that claim. She said more than 1,000 vendors have registered through a convention business online portal.

"I actually think the revenues will trickle down. There'll be huge opportunities for people in this room. There's over 1,200 in the portal now. I expect that to grow. In addition, I think there's going to be opportunities with all these companies that will need additional staff, additional employees — with the hotels, with the restaurants, with all the venues," Hathaway said.

Of course, the local businesses may also get a chance to serve some of the thousands of protestors expected in Milwaukee next July.

Protestors taking issue with the policies and personalities the GOP hopes to sell to voters on Election Day.

