How voters are feeling as Republicans hold first presidential primary debate in Milwaukee

The first Republican presidential debate is happening in Milwaukee. Eight republican candidates will take the stage but former President Donald Trump will not be one of them.

The debate kicks off a lead up to the Republican National Convention which will be held in Milwaukee next summer and the presidential election later that fall. With such a spotlight on Milwaukee and Wisconsin, a well known swing state, we wanted to get an idea of how voters are feeling, what issues are on their minds and how they feel about the candidates.

WUWM's Maayan Silver spoke to people at the Brookfield Farmers Market. Brookfield is in Waukesha County, which traditionally leans republican but voting trends there have started to shift in recent elections.

