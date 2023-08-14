© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Liberal groups eye control of Wisconsin state Senate via new redistricting lawsuits

By Maayan Silver
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT
Democrats have been filing lawsuits for years over legislative and congressional district maps in Wisconsin. They have renewed vigor after a liberal majority took control of the state supreme court.

Two lawsuits over gerrymandering of the Wisconsin Legislature, that's favored Republicans since 2010, both seek to get district maps redrawn, and, call for elections in 2024 in both the state Assembly and the state Senate.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, explores this tactic, and explains what it would mean if Democrats flip the Senate, a seemingly more plausible scenario than taking back the Assembly.

Ross also delves into Gov. Tony Evers' call for a special session on everything from child care to paid family leave to UW system funding, and he breaks down what you need to know about the pesky funding problem Milwaukee County and the state are facing over the Brewers' stadium — and why you should care, even if you don't like baseball.

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is a WUWM news reporter.
