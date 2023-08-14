Capitol Notes: Liberal groups eye control of Wisconsin state Senate via new redistricting lawsuits

Two lawsuits over gerrymandering of the Wisconsin Legislature, that's favored Republicans since 2010, both seek to get district maps redrawn, and, call for elections in 2024 in both the state Assembly and the state Senate.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, explores this tactic, and explains what it would mean if Democrats flip the Senate, a seemingly more plausible scenario than taking back the Assembly.

Ross also delves into Gov. Tony Evers' call for a special session on everything from child care to paid family leave to UW system funding, and he breaks down what you need to know about the pesky funding problem Milwaukee County and the state are facing over the Brewers' stadium — and why you should care, even if you don't like baseball.