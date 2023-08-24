Protestors march for rights peacefully but intensely outside Milwaukee GOP debate

More than 150 people rallied in Red Arrow Park and took part in a protest march around the Republican debate venue in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday night. The Coalition to March Against the RNC held the events.

During speeches before the march, Aurelia Ceja told the crowd there truly was a coalition on hand.

"There are organizations here today standing for immigrants' rights, workers' rights, reproductive rights, student rights, racial justice, self-determination of nations and much, much more, " Ceja said as the crowd cheered between each right mentioned.

Chuck Quirmbach Aurelia Ceja, a member of the Coalition to March on the RNC, spoke at Red Arrow Park, prior to the march to Fiserv Forum.

The peace movement was also represented.

Steve Watrous of the End the Wars Coalition said too many of the GOP presidential candidates support sending military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia without stepping up efforts at a ceasefire. Watrous said Democrats could use more debate on the issue, too.

But Watrous said most of the Republican contenders also have other problems stemming back to 2020.

"Some of them think the election was stolen. Anybody who can go with that is not holding up American values," Watrous said.

Six of the eight GOP candidates at the Milwaukee debate said they'd still support former President Donald Trump if he's convicted for trying to overturn the 2020 results, but also nominated to head the Republican ticket next year.

