Outdoor dining experiences in Milwaukee to try this summer

It finally feels like summer in Milwaukee and looking around the city, you may be surprised to see just how much outside dining is newly available. It seems like nearly every restaurant tries to move their business outside during the summer, but what makes for a great, outdoor dining experience?

Ann Christenson is the dining editor for Milwaukee Magazine and she explores this question in this month’s edition of the magazine. Here are some of the highlighted establishments from the list.

Outdoor Dining

Cafe at the Plaza 1007 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

As Christensen describes, this place is open for breakfast, lunch and brunch and has a courtyard patio, which is enclosed around the buildings with ivy on the brick and plants.

La Merenda 125 E National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204

This small plates restaurant in Walker's Point has a backyard courtyard that is sheltered by the sun in the shade. Patrons can be outside but remain comfortable and there is also an outdoor bar.

LuLu Cafe and Bar 2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

This place offers what Christensen describes as the best entertainment. On the intersection of Kinnickinnic and Howell, surrounding businesses, traffic and pedestrians create a lively atmosphere.

Food Trucks

Heirloom MKE

This restaurant on wheels always has a set menu, but also offers some seasonal fresh options.

Flour Girl and Flame 8121 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53214

This pizza truck is actually a trailer that carries around a wood fired oven and they make hot, fresh pizzas.

Farmers Markets

Stone Bank Farm N68 W33208, County Trunk Hwy K, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

This market inside an old restore church, not only has fresh, organic produce and herbs but also has salads, sandwiches and soups. Surrounding the restored church is land where they grow their produce. This market is open more than one day per week and provides a great option for people who want to cook their own, healthy food.