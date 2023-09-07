Thursday 9/7/23: rise of socialism, downtown public art, 5 Things To Do, 'The Flagmakers' documentary
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the rising popularity of socialist policies in Wisconsin and around the nation. We speak with the director of public space initiatives for Downtown Milwaukee about the growth of public art in the city. We share some of the many events happening this month in Milwaukee. Plus, speak with one of the filmmakers behind the documentary "The Flagmakers," which follows workers at Eder Flag in Oak Creek.
Guests:
- Philip Rocco, associate professor at Marquette University; Sam Harshner, teaching instructor at Marquette University
- Gabe Yeager, director of public space initiatives with Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
- Chensie Wardell, news reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Cynthia Wade, co-director & producer of "The Flagmakers"