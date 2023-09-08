5 Things to do in Milwaukee this September

Fall is finally upon us here in Milwaukee, but you wouldn’t know it from the weather. As we continue to savor the warm weather, Milwaukeeans are looking for every opportunity to get out and enjoy community events.

Chesnie Wardell is a news reporter with the Milwaukee Neighborhood Service and she shares some of the great events happening this month in the city.

1. 12th annual Silver City International Festival

"This event is meant to celebrate the culture and the diversity of the Silver City neighborhood. So, come and enjoy food and other festivities," says Wardell.

This event is made possible by Community Development Corporation and it is free to the public. It will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. and it will be on West National Avenue between 33rd and 35th Street.

2. Fiesta Del Barrio at Jackson Park

Cache MKE is a musical ensemble that performs Latin American music across the city of Milwaukee and the Fiesta Del Barrio (Neighborhood Party) is something that they've done for around 20 years. "So, bring your friend or bring your family to enjoy food. You can get access to some resources and enjoy some entertainment. This day is pretty much all about community and celebrating culture." says Wardell

This event will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at 3500 W Forest Home Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53215.

3. "We outside Mke End of Summer Day Party!" at Belmont Tavern

This event is for those 21 years old and up. Hosted By Outside Rachaad and the We Outside Mke group, this event will have music from the "Treat Yo Self" crew, DJ's in the city along with outdoor patio seating and appetizers. Tickets are $25 but there is a free afterparty across the street at Allure that will coincide with the kickoff of the Green Bay Packers season opener against the Chicago Bears.

This event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Belmont Tavern on 784 N Jefferson, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

4. 7th year anniversary celebration at City of Light Church

This two day event is celebrating City of Light Chirch and their seventh year anniversary. "It kicks off with the block party — with music, food and a lot of inflatables and other sources of entertainment," says Wardell. "There will also be special guests from a variety of arts like dancing, spoken word and then on Sunday, there will be a family Booth and a powerful messages for you to come out and get encouraged."

This two day event will take place from Saturday, September 23rd from 12:00p - 4:00p and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 6725 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee, WI 53210.

5. The annual citizenship day with the American Immigration Lawyer Association

Wardell says, "[The AILA will] provide free legal assistance to help thousands apply for a U.S. naturalization. Which basically means [that] if you aren't from the United States, they'll help you with the process of becoming a citizen." Attendees need to be at least 18 years old and meet the other requirements. Reservations are recommended.

This event will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at MATC's Walker Square Campus 816 W National Avenue, Milwaukee WI, 53204.