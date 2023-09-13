© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/13/23: Walk Together Milwaukee, human trafficking misconceptions, Sofar Sounds, 'Kodachrome Milwaukee'

Published September 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about Walk Together Milwaukee, an event happening this weekend that aims to build awareness and help end child abuse and neglect. We explore some of the stereotypes and myths around human trafficking. We learn about a group putting on surprise music shows around the city. Plus, tell you about a book filled with images of Milwaukee taken throughout the mid-1900s called "Kodachrome Milwaukee."

Guests:

  • Candace Sanchez, lead organizer for Walk Together Milwaukee; Scott Kinderman & Christina Trinidad, abuse survivors and advocates
  • Dr. Sara McKinnon, associate professor at UW-Madison
  • Sam Brunelli, local lead for SoFar Sounds in Milwaukee
  • Adam Levin, local historian & author of “Kodachrome Milwaukee”
