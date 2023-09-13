© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SoFar Sounds strives to expand Milwaukeeans musical interests

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
SoFar Sounds Milwaukee brings a global musical mission to the Wisconsin area.
rorozoa
/
Stock Adobe
SoFar Sounds Milwaukee brings a global musical mission to the Wisconsin area.

Milwaukee music lovers have an abundance of venues and artists they can see performing live in the city. But many of us go to the same venues with the same artists, time and time again. A new organization in town is looking to change that.

SoFar Sounds specializes in putting on surprise shows in interesting venues. The organization was featured in this month’s Milwaukee Magazine, and local lead Sam Brunelli is up to the task of surprising and delighting Milwaukeeans with these surprise shows.

_

Tags
WUWMLake Effectmusic
Joy Powers
Joy Powers is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content