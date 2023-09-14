Thursday 9/14/23: Latinx history, first female rabbi, millennials' health, Karen Supermarket, Sounds Like Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective is working to preserve stories from the community. We talk with the first female senior rabbi in a reform or conservative synagogue in the metro Milwaukee area. We look at a new study that shows a surprising health trend among millennials. We visit the Karen Supermarket and learn about Milwaukee Rohingya community. Plus, bring you a new Sounds Like Milwaukee where you share your favorite sounds from the city.
Guests:
- Tess Arenas, founder and lead of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective; Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of Latinx Studies at Marquette University
- Rabbi Jessica Barolsky, senior rabbi at reform congregation Emanu-el B’nei Jeshrun
- Patty Starr, President & CEO of the Health Action Council; Craig Kurtzweil, vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Center for Advanced Analytics
- Htoo Paw, owner of Karen Supermarket
- Rob Larry, WUWM's All Things Considered Host