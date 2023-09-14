© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 9/14/23: Latinx history, first female rabbi, millennials' health, Karen Supermarket, Sounds Like Milwaukee

Published September 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective is working to preserve stories from the community. We talk with the first female senior rabbi in a reform or conservative synagogue in the metro Milwaukee area. We look at a new study that shows a surprising health trend among millennials. We visit the Karen Supermarket and learn about Milwaukee Rohingya community. Plus, bring you a new Sounds Like Milwaukee where you share your favorite sounds from the city.

Guests:

  • Tess Arenas, founder and lead of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective; Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of Latinx Studies at Marquette University
  • Rabbi Jessica Barolsky, senior rabbi at reform congregation Emanu-el B’nei Jeshrun
  • Patty Starr, President & CEO of the Health Action Council; Craig Kurtzweil, vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Center for Advanced Analytics
  • Htoo Paw, owner of Karen Supermarket
  • Rob Larry, WUWM's All Things Considered Host
