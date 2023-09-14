Thursday 9/14/23: Latinx history, first female rabbi, millennials' health, Karen Supermarket, Sounds Like Milwaukee

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective is working to preserve stories from the community. We talk with the first female senior rabbi in a reform or conservative synagogue in the metro Milwaukee area. We look at a new study that shows a surprising health trend among millennials. We visit the Karen Supermarket and learn about Milwaukee Rohingya community. Plus, bring you a new Sounds Like Milwaukee where you share your favorite sounds from the city.

Guests:

