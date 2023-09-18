Monday 9/18/23: I-794 redesign options, indoor air quality for kids, Martin Drive residents, Puerto Rican Fest
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the proposals for redesigning I-794 and how it could reshape downtown Milwaukee. We learn about efforts to monitor and improve indoor air quality for children in Milwaukee. In one of the country’s most segregated cities – we’ll hear from residents in one of Milwaukee’s most diverse neighborhoods. Plus, hear from people who attended the 10th annual Puerto Rican Fest in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Mark Gottlieb, associate director for the Institute for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation at UW-Milwaukee
- Erin Lee, board member of Fight Asthma Milwaukee Allies