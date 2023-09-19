Tuesday 9/19/23: Martin Drive neighborhood, naturalization resources, Doors Open, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we look at Milwaukee’s Martin Drive neighborhood and what’s made it one of the most racially diverse neighborhoods in the city. We hear from a group helping Milwaukee residents become naturalized citizens of the United States. We learn what’s new at Doors Open Milwaukee this weekend. Plus hear music from Indie-psych rock band Night Moves in the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect.
Guests:
- Arijit Sen, history professor in the urban studies department at UW-Milwaukee
- Brigette Kutschma, supervising attorney with Soberalski Immigration Law
- Grace Fuhr, events director for Historic Milwaukee; Patrick Darrough, owner of Milwaukee Microgreens
- Night Moves