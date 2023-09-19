© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 9/19/23: Martin Drive neighborhood, naturalization resources, Doors Open, Live at Lake Effect

Published September 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at Milwaukee’s Martin Drive neighborhood and what’s made it one of the most racially diverse neighborhoods in the city. We hear from a group helping Milwaukee residents become naturalized citizens of the United States. We learn what’s new at Doors Open Milwaukee this weekend. Plus hear music from Indie-psych rock band Night Moves in the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect.

Guests:

  • Arijit Sen, history professor in the urban studies department at UW-Milwaukee
  • Brigette Kutschma, supervising attorney with Soberalski Immigration Law
  • Grace Fuhr, events director for Historic Milwaukee; Patrick Darrough, owner of Milwaukee Microgreens
  • Night Moves
