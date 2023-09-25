Monday 9/25/23: wetland protections, Capitol Notes, female scientist achievements, Sounds Like Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on wetlands protection. Capitol Notes looks at the GOP’s plan for funding the Brewers stadium and their efforts to keep the state’s gerrymandered maps in place. A NASA astrophysicist shares discoveries made by largely overlooked women. Plus, we bring you a new Sounds Like Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Melissa Scanlan, director of the Center for Water Policy at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Science; Rajpreet Grewal, water policy specialist at the Center for Water Policy at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Science
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Michelle Thaller, astrophysicist & assistant director for science communication at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center