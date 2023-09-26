© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 9/26/23: Brewers stadium funding, Delaware House dance studio, Dig In!

Published September 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the plan to put millions of public dollars into the Brewers Stadium. We speak with the owners of Milwaukee dance studio, Delaware House. Plus, get some advice on how to preserve what came out of the garden this year.

Guests:

  • Michael Rosen, retired economics professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College
  • Matt Woida & Betsy Gurrero, owners of the Delaware House
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden

