Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/28/23: CCMAS, stand-up comedian, Al Jarreau Park

Published September 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about CCMAS, a program educating Wisconsin’s Latino community on reproductive health and justice. We hear from a local comedian who is advocating for more women and women of color in standup. Plus, learn about a Milwaukee park renamed for legendary musician Al Jarreau.

Guests:

  • Maria Barker, vice president of the education department for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin
  • Maria Acosta, standup comedian
  • Barbara Smith, chair of the Amani United housing and economic development committee
