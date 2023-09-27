Wednesday 9/28/23: CCMAS, stand-up comedian, Al Jarreau Park
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about CCMAS, a program educating Wisconsin’s Latino community on reproductive health and justice. We hear from a local comedian who is advocating for more women and women of color in standup. Plus, learn about a Milwaukee park renamed for legendary musician Al Jarreau.
Guests:
- Maria Barker, vice president of the education department for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin
- Maria Acosta, standup comedian
- Barbara Smith, chair of the Amani United housing and economic development committee