Thursday 9/28/23: Afro-Latina experience in Milwaukee, female master cheesemaker, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with an Afro-Latina about her experience coming to Milwaukee from Puerto Rico and celebrating her heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month. Then, there are only two master cheesemakers that are women in Wisconsin and we'll speak with one of them. Plus, hear new, local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Joan Marie Luciano Vargas, Milwaukee Afro-Latina
- Pam Hodgson, master cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese in Plymouth Wisconsin
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record