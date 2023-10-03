Tuesday 10/03/23: climate change solutions, House of History, pairing Latin dance with music, instrument donation drive
Today on Lake Effect, we look at climate change solutions and learn about the research and work being done at the Wisconsin State Climatology Office. We learn about the House of History, a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. A Milwaukee Latin dance instructor helps us pair dances with songs. Plus, we learn about a program that provides musical instruments to young people.
Guests:
- Steve Varus, director of the Wisconsin State Climatology Office
- Janice Toy, mother of the House of History
- Karlies Kelley Vedula, owner of Panadanza Dance Company
- Teresa Drews, director of education and piano faculty at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music