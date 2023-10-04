Wednesday, 10/04/23: Central Library’s 125th anniversary, Organic Valley, pairing Latin dance with music, Cultures and Communities Festival
Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate Milwaukee Central Library’s 125th anniversary by learning about the building’s history. Then, we learn about Organic Valley, which started in Wisconsin in the 80s and continues to support organic farmers today. We pair Latin dances with songs with a Milwaukee dance instructor. Plus, we hear from the filmmakers behind The League to learn about the legacy and impact of the Negro League and its players.
Guests:
- Casey Lapworth, processing archivist special collections librarian at Milwaukee Central Library
- Jake Wedeberg, farmer & Organic Valley member
- Karlies Kelley Vedula, owner of Panadanza Dance Company
- Byron Motley, producer of The League; Josh Green, executive producer of The League