Monday, 10/09/23: health center expansion, Capitol Notes, representation in journalism, Afro-Latina experience
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an expansion project at Sixteenth Street Health Centers clinic on Milwaukee's near south side. Capitol Notes looks at what’s happening with the state elections commission. Then, we hear from two local journalists of color about the role and responsibility of representative storytelling. Plus, speak with an Afro-Latina about her experience growing up in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Julie Schuller, president and CEO of Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers
- Jeff Mayers, president of WisPolitics
- Ron Smith, project director of the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service; Everett Marshburn, producer at Milwaukee PBS
- Rozalia Hernandez Singh, Milwaukee Afro-Latina & community artist and muralist