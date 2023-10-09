© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin GOP's approach to Megan Wolfe reflects larger fracture

By Maayan Silver
Published October 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT
Maayan Silver
This week's Capitol Notes digs into the GOP's latest legislative efforts in Wisconsin. Republicans who control the State Legislature are split over how to deal with Megan Wolfe remaining as nonpartisan head of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Tune in to hear Jeff Mayers, president of WisPolitics.com talk about that procedurally sticky conflict as well as what's at the root of GOP legislators' newly discussed anti-trans and anti-naked-bike-riding bills.

