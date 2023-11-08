© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 11/8/23: special education teachers, Milwaukee Soldiers Home documentary, 'Infertilities' book, rare comic book for sale

Published November 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you a program that’s trying to get more special education teachers in Milwaukee Public Schools. We tell you about a documentary that looks at the evolution of the Milwaukee Soldiers Home. We look at a new book that explores infertility through personal essays, poetry and art. Plus, we learn about a rare comic book that could be worth thousands of dollars that's for sale in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Kimber Wilkerson, special education professor at UW-Madison
  • Scottie Meyers & Maryann Lazarski, producers at Milwaukee PBS
  • Maria Novotny, editor of "Infertilities: a curation"
  • Steve Dobrzynski, owner of Collector’s Edge Comics
Lake Effect
Stay Connected