Wednesday 11/8/23: special education teachers, Milwaukee Soldiers Home documentary, 'Infertilities' book, rare comic book for sale
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you a program that’s trying to get more special education teachers in Milwaukee Public Schools. We tell you about a documentary that looks at the evolution of the Milwaukee Soldiers Home. We look at a new book that explores infertility through personal essays, poetry and art. Plus, we learn about a rare comic book that could be worth thousands of dollars that's for sale in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Kimber Wilkerson, special education professor at UW-Madison
- Scottie Meyers & Maryann Lazarski, producers at Milwaukee PBS
- Maria Novotny, editor of "Infertilities: a curation"
- Steve Dobrzynski, owner of Collector’s Edge Comics