New book explores the many paths of infertility, 'an identity that never goes away'

The new anthology Infertilities: a curation explores the many faces and feelings of infertility, through personal essays, poetry and art. According to the World Health Organization, one in six people across the world experience infertility. But as common as it is, struggles with infertility often stay in the shadows.

The book aims to spark conversations and challenge dominant narratives surrounding infertility. It also offers a resource not only to those navigating infertility but also family and friends who want to support their loved ones. Maria Novotny is an editor of the book and co-director of the arts organization, The ART of Infertility. Novotny is also an assistant professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Tell me about this book. It's an anthology, pulled from a project long in the works. How did it begin?

This project is born out of a larger organization that I've been running with one of the co-editors, Elizabeth Horn. We started about 10 years ago, a project called The ART of Infertility, largely because we had our own infertility experiences at that time. We were running peer-led support groups and really grappling with what it meant to be infertile. Both of us were taking a break. None of us were doing treatment. We were grappling with it using art and creative writing.

We decided to take it on the road, so to speak. We've been able to meet so many men and women who've shared their infertility stories with us often through visual artwork or through oral history narratives. And then COVID happened. And we were like, well, we can't do public exhibitions of this anymore. So we decided to archive a lot of the pieces that we have and turn it into this wonderful anthology.

Infertilities, A Curation (Wayne State University Press). Annie Kuo, Cactus Middle Fingers on My Way down the Mountain, 2016. The artist took this photo hiking down Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, after a nurse called with bad news during an egg freezing attempt. "I had climbed a mountain literally and figuratively but came away empty-handed except for the journey and the view," Kuo writes. "On the way down the mountain, I saw these cacti. At that moment, and even now, they appeared like middle fingers."

There's this note at the beginning about how we need to grapple with infertility in a post-Roe world. Obviously, in the past year, abortions, for the most part, have been banned until very recently. Can you talk about the place that infertility has in that landscape?

I come at this from two different ways. One, if you understand reproductive justice, or what it means to believe in equal access for reproductive care — I often cite Sister Song's definition of reproductive justice, which is the right to have a child. Which includes, then, infertility, to not have a child, right? Which would include access to abortion care. And then also just the right to raise a child in a safe and sustainable community. If we understand it that way, then infertility does qualify as a reproductive justice issue. We just simply often think of it from a larger narrative of access to abortion care.

But at the same time, if you are having an infertility diagnosis, you may have also had repeated miscarriages or may have trouble having and maintaining a pregnancy. Because of that, you might be at more risk and need access to a D and C or other sorts of abortion-related services.

If you're living in a state like Wisconsin, where there are more restrictions around what it means to access any sort of abortion-related services, it may actually cause [a] pause in your decision to move forward with any sort of IVF or alternative family building plans. [Because] you're going to be at a higher risk of potentially losing that pregnancy, and then also the potential risks that might have on the woman's life who'd be carrying that pregnancy as well.

Infertilities, A Curation (Wayne State University Press). Marissa McClure Sweeny, S/m/othering: Cassatt, 2013, mixed media. In a series of work, the artist cut out images of babies and children to alter artwork — in this case, a Cassatt piece — leaving behind empty spaces. “I called this process ’s/m/othering’: a play on words that not only describes the visceral and embodied way that I felt during the deepest valleys of my infertility journey but also the ways in which the absence of affirmations of the infertility experience in art functions as isolating and othering,” she writes.

There's this idea that there aren't often neat endings in an infertility journey. Can you say more about what that means and looks like for people?

Infertility is an identity that never goes away. It doesn't disappear. It's constantly lurking in the background in terms of one's identity. I think that's something that a lot of people who don't go through it don't necessarily understand. They think, for instance, if you have a child, it's resolved.

I found that in my own experience. I adopted my child, and many people think, “You did it, you're now a parent.” And yes, that's the case. But I still am confronted with well-meaning questions about whether your daughter has a sibling. Or very well-meaning people, when I take her to the grocery store. My daughter has very, very blonde hair, and does not look like me. And [they say], “Who does she get her blonde hair from? My gosh, it's beautiful blonde hair.”

That's just from my experience. But there are a lot of other individuals who had their own infertility experiences and journeys that are also trying to navigate and talk about what it means. Let's say they didn't have success and they decided to live child-free. It’s just something that constantly lives with someone. It can be really isolating at different moments depending upon where you are with that journey.

Infertilities, A Curation (Wayne State University Press). Jamie Kushner Blicher, In My Heart, 2016, mixed media. “After our second procedure failed, I was looking for a specific brush in my toolbox and saw that I had thrown some unused needles in there, so I put paint in a syringe and loved how it looked on my canvas,” Blicher writes. “Forcing something beautiful to come out of this object that brought me such pain and frustration.” She says the fine metallic details represent the “silver linings along the way, including the incredible in vitro fertilization virtual community.”

Novotny will be reading from "Infertilities" on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the North Shore Wellness Collective in Whitefish Bay, in partnership with Boswell Book Company.

