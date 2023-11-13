Monday 11/06/23: mental health experiences & resources, Trans Handy Ma'am, Oriental Drugs
Today on Lake Effect, a Milwaukee native shares her experience with mental health struggles and how she helps others. Then, we hear one woman’s story of healing through nature at the Milwaukee Domes. We speak with a TikTok personality, Trans Handy Ma'am about home improvement. Plus, look back at the time Oriental Drugs was open on Farwell and North in Milwaukee and what it meant to the community.
Guests:
- Jeannine Rivers Colburne, local author & suicide prevention consultant and speaker
- Juanita Ramos, survivor
- Mercury Stardust, TikTok personality known as the Trans Handy Ma’am
- Brooke Maroldi, artist and filmmaker