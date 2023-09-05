At Milwaukee’s Domes, a survivor of domestic violence finds healing

For decades, the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, have been a place to celebrate nature and explore distant biomes.

Lina Tran / WUWM A brightly colored flower in the tropical dome.

For Juanita Ramos, a survivor of domestic violence, they’re much more than that. They're a sanctuary and a place to heal. For years, Ramos endured emotional, financial, and physical abuse at the hands of her husband. One day, it all became too much. She leapt out a second-story window in an attempt to escape.

Ramos survived the fall with serious injuries to her foot. She found support and left her husband. And, in the months of recovery that followed, she went to the Domes daily.

Years later, Ramos is an advocate and leader for other victims of abuse. She shares her story of nature and healing with WUWM’s Lina Tran.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, resources can be found here.