The Milwaukee Public Museum and the Mitchell Park Domes are two of the most recognizable institutions in Milwaukee. But they’re also among the most…
You’ve probably driven by The Domes many times and even visited them. Whether you love them or hate them, their future’s been hotly debated — should…
The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservancy, fondly known as The Domes, is perhaps equal parts iconic and at risk. Like fellow Milwaukee County…
Have you wondered what will become of the iconic Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as The Domes, on Milwaukee’s near south side?A…
The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, known as The Domes, is one of the most iconic buildings in Milwaukee. These large, glass structures are home…
The three bee-hive shaped glass structures that are home to tropical, desert and rotating show installations have glistened within Mitchell Park on…
Wednesday evening update:The National Trust's presentation did not bring the Milwaukee County Task Force on the Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes any…
Leaders in Milwaukee County's parks department are asking residents to weigh in on the system via an online survey. That input will be used to help craft…
Wednesday, the National Trust for Historic Preservation designated the Mitchell Park Domes an endangered historic place. Domes’ supporters hope the…
Only one of the three Milwaukee County Domes will reopen Friday. The county shut down the 50-year-old horticultural, glass-encased oasis earlier this year…