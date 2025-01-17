The Domes: Reimagined project takes root

After years of wondering what will happen to the deteriorating Mitchell Park Domes, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors has committed $30 million to The Domes: Reimagined project.

It will include expanded classroom space, a café and a nature learning center. The effort is being led by the Friends of the Domes group.

Executive Director Christa Beall Diefenbach says one of the Domes little-known treasures is currently called the transition dome.

Little Sprouts Dome / children's garden

1 of 2 — DSC08232.JPG This smaller dome is original to the complex. Right now it's used to store plants that are moving in or out of the three main domes. Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — thumbnail_Domes Children's Garden-2.jpg Reimagined space would become Little Sprouts Dome. Friends of the Domes

“This was original to the build, so from a historic perspective, this fourth dome needs to stay here, and it needs to look similar to what it does right now, but it does allow us to think about how we can use this space differently,” Diefenbach says.

Right now, this beehive-shaped glass structure is filled with plants that are either on their way in or out of the desert, tropical or show domes.

What’s to come? An interactive children’s garden that Diefenbach says might be called the Little Sprouts Dome.

“We’re talking about having a play structure, an accessible play structure here in the center, and then along the walls having all different types of activities and programming that allow children to really dig into their love of nature,” she says.

Repurposing this space would be part of phase one of the Domes' restoration.

"We would start here, and we would continue to have the rest of the facility open to the public. So, doing it in phases allows us to really maximize our financing structure but also allows us to be able to have this open and enjoyed by the public while we're under construction," Diefenbach says.

1 of 2 — DSC08233.JPG What currently is empty outdoor space .... Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — thumbnail_Domes Cafe.jpg ... will be enclosed and become Domess cafe Friends of the Domes

The Café

What is currently empty outdoor space between the future Little Sprouts and the Desert Dome will be transformed into a café.

“This would just be turned into an enclosed space and would have access to that Little Sprouts Dome, so you can come and get an espresso and let your children have fun while they’re playing,” Diefenbach says.

Rendering of the future Domes' gift shop.

Gift Shop

Diefenbach says the heart of the Domes Reimagined plan has two core objectives.

“We want to enhance the visitor experience. We want to make this an amazing, modern conservatory that really allows people to connect with nature,” Diefenbach says.

The second objective is to create enough revenue to support a sustainable business model.

One strategy is to expand the capacity of the Domes’ gift shop.

“We’re going to take over the offices right next door, and that will give us a 100 percent increase in the size of the gift shop,” Diefenbach says.

Nature Learning Center

1 of 2 — DSC08256.JPG The current Domes classroom can hold 75 'little ones'. It also serves as storage and office space for three staff members and a student intern. Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — thumbnail_Domes Reimagined Nature Learning Center.jpg Nature Learning Center of the future. Friends of the Domes

Currently, 5,500 students visit the Domes annually. “We want to increase that by 300 percent. To do that, we need more space,” Diefenbach says.

A two-story building just south of the Dome will fill that need.

“You’ll see that the landscape sort of dips down where the sunken gardens used to be, which actually allows us to have a two-story building next to the Domes,” Diefenbach says.

Groups will be able to rent the space, but central to its mission is serving as a unique education space.

“The building will have a water retention system at the top. So, it will collect rainwater and release it after a storm event, but release it in such a way that it doesn’t overwhelm our sewage system. By doing that, it also gives the opportunity to educate our school field trip participants about stopping water where it falls,” Diefenbach says.

The Friends of the Domes applied for an EPA grant to help fund the learning center. “If we were to be successful in securing that grant, then the new building happens a little more quickly than we had originally anticipated,” Diefenbach says.

Historic Designation

In 2016, the National Register for Historic Preservation placed The Domes on its Most Endangered Historic Places list.

"That means they already recognize their importance," Diefenbach says.

The Friends of the Domes is now in the process of applying for national historic status.

Diefenbach says that while it adds a layer of complexity to the project, historic designation comes with benefits.

“That allows us access to significant funding in both federal and state tax credits. Part of it is also that we get placed on this historic register, and that will increase our tourism in the city of Milwaukee and in the state of Wisconsin," she says.

Susan Bence / WUWM Christa Beall Diefenbach and lead interpretive educator Pete Stobie. The Domes' restoration and expansion will increae Stobie's and his colleagues' capacity to work with visiting school groups.

Community Input

Diefenbach says that while the future of this horticultural oasis is important to the region, the Domes are a vital asset on the south side of Milwaukee. “We want to make sure that continues,” Diefenbach says.

Neighbors serve on The Domes Reimagined Task Force. In addition, Milwaukee County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez spearheaded the creation of a Mitchell Park friends group.

“We have architectural renderings, and sometimes to the public, that can feel like it’s done. But those aren’t blueprints. This is the idea and the direction we’re going to head, but now we have this opportunity to go back to the community in a very systematic way,” Diefenbach says.



What's Up Now

Starting this weekend, Jan. 18, through April 6, you can see the Train Show in the Show Dome.