Will Mitchell Park and its Domes glisten or fade? Milwaukee County committee takes up topic Tuesday

The future of the Milwaukee County Domes has been in doubt for nearly a decade.

The iconic structures, known formally as the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, have been like other county facilities, victims of deferred maintenance.

In 2016, a small piece of concrete fell from the ceiling of one of the Domes. The incident set off many things — including a temporary closure and community consternation, should the structures be demoed and replaced.

Seven years later, there’s still no plan.

Tuesday, a county committee, critical to deciding the Domes’ future, will hear the results of a report outlining possible options and what each would cost.

Nine months ago, Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman issued a directive, calling on the parks department to generate a comprehensive report detailing all options for the Domes, including what each would cost.

County supervisors on the Parks and Culture Committee will get that report Tuesday. It’ll be presented by Parks Department Deputy Director Jim Tarantino, and consultants who provided assistance along the way.

“We’re going to be providing more information related to the updated costs of the various options for the future of the Domes — upfront capital costs and what the costs would be over 20 years to maintain certain assets,” Tarantino says.

He says the report dives into fundraising feasibilities.

“Including in the task force final recommendation, fundraising from private philanthropy was a key part of figuring out how do we bring in a diverse stream of revenue to help fund the future of the Domes,” Tarantino says. “We could reasonably expect to generate about $20 million in private donations.”

Bill Lynch thinks three times that amount could be raised from private philanthropy. Lynch chaired the Mitchell Domes Task Force. The county board called for its creation after that fateful chunk of cement incident in 2016.

After three years, the task force delivered its recommendations for the Domes’ future.

Lynch says they included incorporating environmental education, and partnering not only with local organizations, but with other Milwaukee County departments. For example, the Behavioral Health division.

“It seems to me that that’s a natural aspect that could be greatly enhanced through the therapeutic and personal growth options available if we if we look more broadly into what can be there not what has been there," says Lynch.

stop thinking about the park and the Domes as a place where there are pretty plants in the winter, to a much bigger vision,

Emma Rudd has been talking with residents at neighborhood events. Rudd is executive director of Milwaukee Preservation Alliance.

“The one thing we’ve been hearing at a lot of public events, we’ve been talking to a lot of community, just at the Night Market alone we got over 250 petition signatures to save the Domes. A lot of people have said because there hasn’t been an actionable plan for them to throw their support behind, they’re not really sure what to do,” Rudd says. “So, I think Tuesday, it’d be really great to hear we’re taking that step forward.”

But there’s no getting around it, financing a future for the Domes, maximizing their potential and the 61 acres of green space surrounding the glass structures is a pricy proposition.

Rudd says tapping into the Domes’ potential national historic designation could help.

“With designation, you have an opportunity for the historic tax credit program, which is at this point up to 40% benefits in tax benefits that are returned to the project. So, as a funding source, it’s outstanding,” Rudd says. “But on the flip side, there are those that think of it as a hindrance.”

Concerns have been loud and clear at previous county committee deliberations including in November 2022. That’s when County corporation counsel Margaret C. Daun cautioned the park’s committee.

“If the Domes were to be listed on the state and/or national register of historic places, any alteration of the Domes would be subject to review and effectively approval by both state and federal government,” Daun says.

Some county supervisors thought historic tax credits should be considered but other did not.

Emma Rudd says, “You have to follow a set of rules that are called the Secretary of Interior Standard and those are for materials. Those are for how you’re replacing things and there’s this long oversight process that you have to go through, we would go through the state historic preservation office in Madison.”

Rudd says the Standard focuses primarily on the building’s exterior, not its inside.

Who knows if potential historic designation comes up at Tuesday’s parks and culture committee meeting. Jim Tarantino says what he’s hoping to achieve is a step toward consensus that investing in the Domes is an investment for Mitchell Park itself.

“I’m encouraged because there are a lot of elements that have been discussed throughout the Dome’s task force planning process to the present day that have a lot of value. That when you vet it to the community there’s a lot of support,” Tarantino says.

Both Bill Lynch, who chaired the Domes’ task force, and Emma Rudd, with Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, believe the public must have a voice in planning how the Domes and Mitchell Park evolve.

The Milwaukee County Committee on Parks and Culture meeting starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Parks Department told WUWM that the Domes report to be discussed will likely be available to the public at that time.

