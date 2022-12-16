County Supervisors want options for Mitchell Park Domes’ future within six months

If everything goes according to the Milwaukee County Board plan, six months from now members can begin making informed decisions about the future of the Mitchell Park Domes.

The board approved a resolution by Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman Thursday.

It directs the county parks department and the county administration to create a comprehensive report of all options and their price tags for the domes.

“Let the parks department, working with the County Executive, working with the Office of Corporation Council, working with the comptroller’s office to present data to us. We interpret, we think on our own, we make our own decision,” Wasserman said.

READ Milwaukee county parks committee determined to push ahead with Domes plan by next summer

The iconic bee-hive shaped glass structures brimming with plants and seasonal displays are in jeopardy. The structures are in acute need of repair and Milwaukee County is strapped for funds.

Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez co-sponsored Wasserman’s proposal, but wanted to tweak it.

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance / Mitchell Park Domes

Martinez represents the Mitchell Park neighborhood and adamantly supports the Domes’ preservation.

His amendment spelled out “expertise of consultants with demonstrated experience with old buildings” be factored into the report.

“It everything’s going to be on the table, I would support that, but this amendment more than anything was to say that absolutely everything will be taken into account,” Martinez said.

Susan Bence / Sheldon Wasserman during a break at the board county board meeting.

The amendment failed, but Wasserman’s resolution passed 16-1.

Saying “another day is coming,” Wasserman promised the voices of constituents will weigh into whatever the future holds for the Domes.