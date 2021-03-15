-
Every year more than 3 million women in the U.S. are abused by their intimate partners and more than 1,200 are killed by their abusers.Research has found…
-
WUWM is partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative we call Listen MKE. Its goal: help…
-
The shooting deaths of four teenagers and a 41-year-old in a Milwaukee home on Monday left people feeling heartbroken. Police are still investigating and…
-
While Wisconsin is under a safer-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the home may not be a safe place for people living with domestic…
-
National statistics indicate that nearly one in five women have experienced rape or attempted rape at some point in their lives.While April is Sexual…
-
A few years ago, author Paul McComas and singer-songwriter Maya Kuper created Unplugged: A Survivor’s Story in Scenes and Songs. It’s based on Paul’s…
-
Last year, the number of people who lost their lives to domestic violence in Wisconsin fell - from 55 to 43. Yet those involved in fighting the problem…
-
The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee is working to become a national leader in helping domestic violence victims.The new facility will be the…
-
The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee is working to become a national leader in helping domestic violence victims.The new facility will be the…
-
Law enforcement officers across Milwaukee County spent the past couple days learning how to better handle cases of domestic violence.District Attorney…