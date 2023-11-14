Tuesday, 11/14/23: Black Cross Nurses exhibit, Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, preserving Wisconsin’s bats, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Black Cross Nurses and a new exhibit about their work. Then, we listen back to a conversation with Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, a religious leader in the Milwaukee community who passed away recently. We learn about research that’s working to preserve the state’s bat population. Plus, hear music from Milwaukee’s own Abby Jeanne in the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect.
Guests:
- Clayborn and Jamila Benson, Wisconsin Black Historical Society; Vanessa Johnson, registered nurse and doula, A Miracle Happened
- Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor at Holy Redeemer Church of God in Christ
- Jennifer Rendell, conservation biologist, cave and mine specialist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Abby Jeanne, Live at Lake Effect