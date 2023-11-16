Thursday, 11/16/23: Act 31, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Milwaukee Centers for Independence, Bubbler Talk, Sounds Like Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Act 31, the legislation that required Wisconsin schools to teach about Native American history, culture and tribal sovereignty. Then, we look at the impact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is having in the Milwaukee area. We learn about the work the Milwaukee Centers for Independence does. Plus, we learn about a Milwaukee character known for hanging out at Bradford Beach and hear a new edition of Sounds Like Milwaukee.
Guests:
- J P Leary, First Nations Studies professor at UW-Green Bay, and author of “The Story of Act 31”
- Senator Tammy Baldwin, represents Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate
- Leif Elsmo, CEO of the Centers for Independence, Heidi Chada; vice president of employment and career services; John Chianelli, vice-president of behavioral health
- Bubbler Talk
- Sounds Like Milwaukee