Wednesday, 11/22/23: How to avoid deer collisions, Master Naturalist program, ‘Survival Food,’ Wandering Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how to avoid deer while you’re driving to Thanksgiving dinner and what to do if you hit one. Then, we tell you what people are learning in the Master Naturalist Program offered by the UW system. We learn about a new food memoir that shares tales from growing up on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the La Crosse Rotary Lights.
Guests:
- Jeff Pritzl, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources deer program specialist.
- Denise Low, writer and former Kansas poet laureate; Thomas Weso, Low’s late husband and the author of the new book Survival Food
- Pat Stephens, president of the La Crosse Rotary Lights; Anne Sayers, tourism secretary for Travel Wisconsin
- Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine