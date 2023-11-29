Wednesday, 11/29/23: Human trafficking myths, Alice’s Garden, ‘Kodachrome Milwaukee,’ new ways to experience Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we explore some of the stereotypes and myths around human trafficking that can prevent systemic change. Then, we head to Alice’s Garden to see what’s still growing in the garden. We explore a book full of old pictures of Milwaukee, that shed light on what everyday life used to look like. Plus, we tell you about some fun things to do in Wisconsin that are a bit off the beaten path.
Guests:
- Dr. Sara McKinnon, associate professor at UW-Madison
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Adam Levin, a local historian and author of the book Kodachrome Milwaukee
- Dannelle Gay, author of 100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die