Monday 12/11/23: Milwaukee deciding the 2024 election, simplifying reentry from prison, Oscar Mayer Weinermobile history
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Milwaukee could decide the 2024 election. Then, we learn about efforts to simplify the reentry process from prison. Plus, we explore the history of the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and meet two of its drivers.
Guests:
- Dan Simmons, local freelance writer recently featured by The New Republic
- Adam Procell, a reentry strategist working with Partners in Hope, Paradigm Shyft and Home to Stay
- Emily Schmitt and Brady Schroeder, Oscar Mayer Weinermobile drivers, or "hotdoggers"
- Joe Kapler, lead curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society