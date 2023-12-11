© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 12/11/23: Milwaukee deciding the 2024 election, simplifying reentry from prison, Oscar Mayer Weinermobile history

Published December 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Milwaukee could decide the 2024 election. Then, we learn about efforts to simplify the reentry process from prison. Plus, we explore the history of the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and meet two of its drivers.

Guests:

  • Dan Simmons, local freelance writer recently featured by The New Republic
  • Adam Procell, a reentry strategist working with Partners in Hope, Paradigm Shyft and Home to Stay
  • Emily Schmitt and Brady Schroeder, Oscar Mayer Weinermobile drivers, or "hotdoggers"
  • Joe Kapler, lead curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society
Tags
Lake Effect Lake Effect